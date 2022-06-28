Karan Johar Begs Stars To Appear on Koffee With Karan 7, Says 'I Launched You, No Personal Questions'; Watch

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar is finding the quirkiest ways to promote the new season of Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker had first shocked the country by announcing that Koffee With Karan will not return to the television anymore only to surprise everyone by saying that Koffee With Karan 7 is returning on the digital platform. Now, KJo has shared a new teaser of the show and joked that no star was ready to appear in the new season of the show.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a teaser in which he begins by saying everyone’s waiting for the show to return. However, a bunch of troll messages are thrown at him, leaving him backtracking his statement immediately. “Okay, not everybody but everybody wants to come on the show," he says. The camera cuts into the filmmaker begging everyone to appear on the show.

He assures them that he wouldn’t get too personal with the questions and even points out that he launched a few of them. He even bribes a few with the gift hampers. “We are best friends, you want to break up a friendship over a show? Hate them!" he dejected Karan says.

“Screw it, I am still going to brew it. You can love me, you can hate me but you’re never going to get enough of Koffee With Karan," he ends the teaser. Sharing the video, Karan writes, “Screw it, I’m still going to brew it!☕

#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar."

Koffee With Karan 7 is yet to reveal the guest list but it is rumoured that Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and many more are slated to appear on the couch. Sources close to News18.com have revealed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen on the show and will be sharing the couch with Akshay Kumar. However, no details about what the duo talked about on the show have been shared.

