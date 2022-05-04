Karan Johar Breaks Hearts as He Confirms Koffee With Karan is Not Returning: End Of An Era

Amid rumours of Koffee with Karan retuning with its new season, Bollywood filmmaker and host Karan Johar took to social media to announce that his talk show is not coming back. On Wednesday morning, he shared a note with his fans and followers on social media and announced with a ‘heavy heart’ that the show is not returning. His post read, “Hello, Koffee with Karam has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we have made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning…"

Several fans of the show who were waiting for the new season took to the comment section to express their shock and disbelief. “NOOOOO pls don’t say me that it is because of the haters," wrote one. “End of an era" added another. “It has to return sometime in the near future please Some of us are still dreaming to be on it! Don’t kill our dreams." wrote another.

Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that the latest season of Koffee With Karan will go on floors in May this year. A report in Pinkvilla also stated that several prominent names in the film industry will be guests on his show. These names included Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi among others.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently shooting for his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

