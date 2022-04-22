Karan Johar Calls Daughter 'Megalomaniac': 'Roohi Is Addicted to Her Own Videos'

Karan Johar and his ‘toodles’ videos are very popular with his fans and his audiences. During the lockdown, the director, producer and actor started filming small videos with his kids- son Yash and daughter Roohi. Thanks to the cuteness of the little ones, everyone just loved these. But, looks like that has made Roohi a little ‘addicted’ to her own videos. At least that is what KJo is saying.

Talking to Janice Sequira in her show Social Media Stars, Karan was asked how comfortable he is to have his kids in front of the camera when a lot of celebs are striving to keep their kids’ lives private. Karan said, “Honestly, to each his own. Even I was told ki kaala tika laga lo, nazar lagti hai (to ward off the evil eye). It all started actually during the lockdown because we were all were sitting at home and there was nothing that anyone was doing and I put out one video and I just felt like it brought a lot of joyousness because the kids are cute and all."

Advertisement

He then went on to add, “I want to tell you that it’s quite strange and hilarious that Roohi has gotten addicted to her own videos. So now, she goes on to YouTube and types Roohi Johar and she pops out, and she is just staring at it…I think she has become a bit of a megalomaniac."

Well, Roohi must be loving to see herself on the screen? Do we have an actress on the block already? Only time will tell. Karan Johar had posted a number of videos featuring his kids during the initial phase of the lockdown. It was quite clear that his kids are absolutely sassy. However, he stopped posting those after some time.

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi in February 2017 via surrogacy and have named his kids after his parents Yash and Hiroo Johar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.