Karan Johar Calls DDLJ His 'Alma Mater' as Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Film Completes 27 Years

One of the most iconic films of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which cemented Shah Rukh Khan’s place as a romantic hero and gave us the iconic pair of SRK-Kajol completed 27 glorious years. The Aditya Chopra directorial which had a historical box office run is still inspiring Bollywood films of the current generation. As the cult classic film completed almost three decades, Karan Johar, who played a small role in the film took to social media to pen a note.

The filmmaker shared the poster of the film and called it his ‘Alma Mater’ and ‘learning ground’. He also expressed that his ‘mentor’ Adi (Aditya Chopra) taught him a lot. Take a look at his post:

Advertisement

DDLJ also starred Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah and Pooja Ruparel among many others. The film has also been running continuously at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir. The film’s run was only interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced all cinema halls to shut.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

The film is a classic for many reasons. It gave us the hit Jodi of Raj and Simran or Shah Rukh-Kajol who are considered to be one of the most popular on-screen couples in Bollywood. However, SRK was unwilling to sign on for the movie at one point in time. He wasn’t interested in performing songs in beautiful settings and then eloping with the girl, as was common in Bollywood. Reportedly, it took many meetings for then-debutante filmmaker Aditya Chopra to sign aboard Shah Rukh, and then history was made.

In 2001, the musical-romantic drama had overtaken Sholay which ran for over five years at the Minerva theatre as the longest-running film in Indian cinema. Going forward several Bollywood films paid homage to DDLj by recreating some of its iconic scenes.

Meanwhile, talking of Karan Johar, he will be returning to direction with the film Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here