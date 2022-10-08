Karan Johar Calls Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani 'Joyous' and 'Celebratory' Film

Karan Johar’s last feature film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released in 2016 and received a mixed response from the audience. Now, after a film-making hiatus of almost six years, KJo donned the director’s cap again for his next film titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While the shooting for the same has recently concluded, one particular song is yet to be filmed and that’ll only happen after Alia gives birth to her first kid. Amid all this, in a recent interview, Karan Johar talked about his movie and called it a ‘joyous’ film.

The 50-years old filmmaker expressed his happiness working with seasoned actresses like Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan and even gave a shoutout to the rest of the supporting cast that hails from Kolkata. “The film is a joyous film, in my opinion, I hope that everybody else believes that. I just think that I’m very privileged to have been able to work with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, besides Ranveer and Alia. We have an amazing cast from Kolkata as well. We have Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury. I’ve worked with Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and an actress called Anjali Anand. We have so many interesting new actors and it’s a massive ensemble, a family love story," he said.

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan further mentioned that he can’t wait for the people to see the spectacle that he has churned out. “It has all the elements in the film that I have loved watching and always having as part of my films. The songs and the dances – it a celebratory film and I can’t wait for actually everyone to kind of dig themselves into the world of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani," he added.

Touted to be a new-age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Delhi and Moscow. The film will hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

