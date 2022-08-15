Karan Johar 'Can't Predict' Brahmastra Future, Laal Singh Chaddha's Rejection Hits Aamir Khan 'Hard'

Karan Johar penned a sweet note for Ayan Mukerji on his birthday. KJo praised Ayan, showed support to Brahmastra, and also confessed that he doesn’t know what the future holds, even when it comes to Brahmastra. The statement comes amid social media users’ calls to boycott the Bramhastra. “I know the decade( a whole decade) of work you have put into your film BRAHMASTRA … I have never seen anyone dedicate most of their professional lives to one project the way you have … What tomorrow or rather the 9th of September holds for us we can’t predict at this moment! But your commitment and hard work is already a victory!" an excerpt of his note read.

Aamir Khan’s latest film Laal Singh Chaddha has witnessed a small growth on its fourth day at the box office. The film was released on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and was expected to benefit from the long weekend. However, the film has now performed as per expectations, mostly owing to calls to boycott the film. On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film collected Rs 10 crores on its fourth day at the box office. The Sunday collections pushed the overall collections to Rs 37.96 cr.

Meanwhile, a new report claims Aamir Khan has not taken the rejection of Laal Singh Chaddha well. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama.com, Aamir Khan seems to be in a state of shock. “Aamir had worked really hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard," says a close friend of Aamir and his former wife Kiran Rao. The film had been facing boycott calls even before its release. Aamir Khan’s visit to Turkey in 2020 and a meeting with Turkey’s First Lady Erdogan triggered off a massive backlash against him, again. Aamir has also been facing uproar on social media for his old remarks regarding intolerance in the country.

Prabhas will be locking horns with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone at the box office, well at least as of now. On the occasion of Independence Day, Prabhas and KGF director Prashant Neel released a new poster of Salaar and revealed their new release date. The Telugu film has been delayed from its April 2023 release date and will now release on September 28, 2023. Salaar will now clash with Fighter, starring Hrithik and Deepika in the lead.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a new set of glimpses of her baby girl on Instagram Story. The actress, who has been shooting for her upcoming international web series Citadel, took some time out from her busy schedule and decided to spend her weekend with her daughter Malti Marie and her dogs. Priyanka shared a series of photos of her “perfect Sunday" on her Instagram Story.

