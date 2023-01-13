Karan Johar Cheers For Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, Calls It 'Masaale Se Bharpoor'

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies. While fans have been waiting eagerly for the film, its trailer was released on Thursday. Among others, Shehzada trailer also impressed filmmaker Karan Johar. He took to his Instagram stories, shared the trailer and congratulated team Shehzada. “Masaale se bharpoor aur entertainment ka zabardast tadka! Congratulations to team Shehzada!!!" Karan wrote as he also tagged Kartik Aaryan.

This comes as a surprise for Kartik Aaryan’s fans whose rift with Karan is otherwise no secret. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star was supposed to feature in KJo’s Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor. While he had also started shooting for the film, Dharma Productions released an official statement, stating that the film would be recast. Neither KJ’s Dharma Productions nor Kartik provided any further information about the matter. Since then, Kartik and Karan have maintained distance. The former was not even invited to Karan’s star-studded birthday bash last year.

Earlier in May 2022, Kartik opened up about his fallout with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. When he was asked if an incident like this can affect him, with no background in the film industry, the actor said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now)." However, later in June 2022, a video of Kartik and Karan interacting at an award show also went viral.

Talking about Shehzada, the film is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and promises to be backed with comedy, drama, and romance in addition to action. Besides Kartik, it also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Krishan Kumar, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill. Shehzada will hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

