Karan Johar Confirms Shah Rukh Khan's Leaked Video From Brahmastra With New Promo; Watch

Not so long ago, a video featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s scenes from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra had leaked online. While the video went viral, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji remained tight-lipped about it. However, the new promo released by the producer and director has seemingly confirmed that the leaked clip is indeed from Brahmastra.

The team of Brahmastra has been counting down the days for its release. With just eight days left, Ayan and Karan released a video in which Shah Rukh was seen performing an action scene. While his face was not revealed, the clothes sported by the actor in the scene match the clothes Shah Rukh wore in the leaked video.

The new clip featured the actor forming a ball of fire and attacking an unidentified person. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “The extraordinary power of Vānarāstra will unfold in just 8 days! 💥 #Brahmastra in cinemas from 9th September." Ayan added, “September 9th… Auspicious Last Day of Ganpati… Here we come !!!"

The comments section was immediately filled with fans cheering for Shah Rukh Khan. “SRK IS AMAZING," a comment read. “This is SRK🔥🔥," added another. “Shah Rukh Khan bhai sab Shah Rukh Khan 😳🔥🔥🔥🔥," a surprised fan commented.

Karan had previously confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan was a part of Brahmastra. He added that he has a cameo in the film. Earlier in June this year, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan is likely to play a cameo in the movie. “SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph. His role is at least around 15-20 minutes," a source cited by the Indian Express claimed.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first time that newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share the screen. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. It will hit theatres on September 9.

