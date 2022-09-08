Karan Johar Deals With All The 'Atrangi Ilzaams' With His Signature Sass

The host of our guilty pleasure became the guest of Amazon mini TVs Case Toh Banta Hai and we are ready for all the love and laughter. If you are wondering who the guest is, we are talking about Karan Johar.

Yes, in this episode of Case Toh Banta Hai KJo will be seen tackling the “accusations" against him in the courtroom comedy series. The official account of Amazon Mini TV has dropped a hilarious video giving us a sneak peek of KJo in the katghara.

While grilling Karan Johar, comedian Paritosh Tripathi unleashed some wonderful punchlines that made everyone laugh out loud. “Star kid jab paida hota hai, toh paida hote hi sabse pehle ‘Maa’ nahi, ‘Dharma’ bolta hai (When a star kid is born, he says Dharma, and not Maa)." he said. Prepare for an interesting trip with Karan as he dodges the Atrangi Ilzaams with his signature sass and charm.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a unique weekly comedy series featuring Riteish Deshmukh as a defence lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Kusha Kapila, a social media celebrity, takes on the role of judge to decide the destiny of some of Bollywood’s top stars, while comedians Paritosh Tripathi, Gopal Dutt, Sanket Bhosale, and Sugandha Mishra, among others, increase the entertainment factor with their distinct comedy.

Catch all the action in the episode, which will be available for free on Amazon mini tv within the Amazon shopping app on Friday, September 9.

