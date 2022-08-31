Karan Johar Doesn’t Get Along With This Star Kid. Can You Guess?

Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for his lavish lifestyle. The producer is busy with the hit celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. The chat show is popular across the nation and has seen several superstars from the Hindi and Telugu film on the ‘Koffee Couch’. The producer has given the audience many hits and is currently working on a big-budget movie. However, there are some conflicts going on that have put Karan in a dilemma.

Karan Johar has always been blamed for launching star kids in the film industry. This is because he chooses to launch star kids over struggling actors from outside the industry. This causes him to be a constant victim of trolls on social media. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor are some of the many actors that he has launched on the silver screen. He usually has a great bond with all the star kids. However, one of them reportedly got into a tussle with the producer-director.

Wondering who the actor is? It’s Tiger Shroff. The actor has reportedly demanded Rs 35 crore for a big-budget film that he is doing with Karan Johar. Karan however, offered Rs 20 crore. This Rs 15 crore hike was unacceptable to Karan as Tiger is yet to prove himself at the box office. Although Tiger has given some memorable performances, many of his recent releases have not performed well.

The dispute has been speculated to be going on since 2021. In a 2021 interview, Karan Johar talked about new actors who still haven’t proved themselves on the silver screen and have been demanding Rs 20-30 crores for films. Karan commented, why should the producers pay the actors so much and the others less when they don’t deserve that amount of money yet.

It will be interesting to see how Tiger and Karan react in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan that is about to release soon. Kriti Sanon will also be seen on the couch with Tiger in the episode.

