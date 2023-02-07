A few days ahead of his twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar’s 6th birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a fun Disney-themed bash in Mumbai on February 1. Yash and Roohi’s birthday bash was not only a star-studded affair but was gleaming with the star kids including AbRam Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu among others. Now, as Yash and Roohi turned six on Tuesday, Karan has wished “precious pieces of his heart” by penning down a heartfelt note. While treating his fans with glimpses of their joyous celebration, Karan revealed that he is bursting with so much love that other emotions have taken the back seat.

The filmmaker began his caption by saying, “Precious Pieces of my heart turn 6 today… this love is difficult to describe but it feels like a burst of so much love that every other emotion takes a back seat!” Sharing the video of Yash and Roohi’s 6th birthday bash, Karan Johar even thanked his mother Hiroo Johar for being the pillar of all three of them and standing with him on his parental journey.

Advertisement

Karan added, “I am blessed to have a mother with me on this parental journey! God knows I would be nowhere without her… she’s the pillar all 3 of us lean on! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash! Be anything you want to be but please always be kind… dada loves you to the moon and back! I would like to take a beat to thank Megha Pittie Kulchandani for making their party the best ever! She’s amazing”.

Advertisement

The now-viral video opens by showing Karan, Yash, and Roohi decked in all black, entering a Disney theme park. As the twins are enjoying several rides, their grandmother Hiroo Johar can be seen coming in a wheelchair, while flashing a million-dollar smile. The video also catches glances of Inaaya eating cotton candy, AbRam relishing a ride and Taimur gorging on popcorn. Apart from them, one can also see their celebrity parents including Soha Ali Khan. Choreographer Farah Khan, actor Maniesh Paul, Neha Dhupia, and husband Angad Bedi with their kids were also in attendance. As soon as Karan dropped the video, several celebrities took to the comments section and wished Yash and Roohi.

Advertisement

Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Happy birthday cuties.” Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday Roohi and Yash.” Talking about the party, Farah wrote, “What a party! And Donald duck touching my feet was the cherry on the birthday cake.” Amrita Arora commented, “Happy happy birthday darling Roohi and Yash.” Maheep Kapoor and Mira Kapoor dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

Acknowledging the special occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished Yash and Roohi. Sharing an adorable picture of Tim and Yash hugging each other, while Roohi is standing next to the boys, Kareena wrote, “Birthday mood is (heart emoticon)”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan has once again donned the director’s hat. The filmmaker will be making his big screen comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will feature Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer Singh. The film, which is expected to hit the theatres around July this year, also features Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here