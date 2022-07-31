Karan Johar's Epic Reply to User Who Said 'Koffee With Karan' Is All About 'Sex, Sexting This Time'

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for witty humour, has responded to a bunch of Twitter users who criticised his ongoing talk show Koffee With Karan season 7.

On Saturday, Karan quote tweeted posts of several users who mocked him and his popular chat show, and gave epic replies to each one of them in his style. One user wrote, “Karan Johar needs to stop talking about manifesting relationships. The needle is stuck. #KoffeeWithKaranS7." To this Karan responded, “Like my own love life! Maybe that’s why! Any suggestions Ma’m? #koffeequotetweet."

Another user called Karan out for asking intrusive questions on the show. “Why everything is about sex sexting and all this time? Don’t you have something worthy to discuss?" Karan replied, “You don’t?"

A third user wrote, “#KoffeeWithKaranS7 has a template: - Dating history, sex life, breakups? Next prospect?; Who’s from your clique and who do you hate?; For privileged: your take on nepotism?; For outsiders: was privilege a hurdle?; Play games. Sign mugs. See you on next episode. End credits."

Responding to this, Karan wrote, “What am immaculate breakdown! Well observed and articulated! Maybe you can be on our team? #koffeequotetweet."

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7. In the episode, Karan Johar was seen asking some questions that divided the audience. From quizzing when Vijay last had sex to asking if he would be interested in a threesome, many Twitter users said it seemed like he was on a mission to unearth Vijay’s sex life in this episode. For this, he received a lot of backlash on the internet. People even slammed Karan for being “intrusive" and being super interested in Vijay’s sex life.

