Karan Johar 'Fed Up' With Demands of Younger Actors; is This a Dig at Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan’s outing from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, earlier this year came as a huge shock, and ever since, speculations have been doing the round of a possible rift between the two. While none of them directly addressed the issue, Karan Johar in his latest interview, said something that might be a dig at the young actor. Talking to Film Companion, the filmmaker had said that he is ‘fed-up’ with new actors demanding a hefty salary.

“I am so fed up. I have seen prices of actors rise through the worst period of cinema for no reason. They hadn’t had a release, their last release was a failure, their films have not taken off, and yet they are just [rising their prices] because they are riding on the digital money. They have gone beyond deluded. And we all have to just suck it up and work with them because this is what we do," he told Film Companion.

Advertisement

“There is a younger order that is yet to prove their muscle at the box office. They’re asking for Rs 20 or 30 crores. For no reason. Then you want to show a report card to them and say, that hello, this is what your film opened to. I would rather pay top dollar to members of the technical crew, who actually make the film special," Karan added.

For the uninitiated, in April, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions had released a statement informing fans that they would be recasting its upcoming much-anticipated movie Dostana 2 despite filming some scenes. The Collin D’Cunha directorial previously starred Kartik Aryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani. The production house shared the statement through its official social media handles.

It was reported that Akshay Kumar might replace Kartik, but if the latest buzz is to be believed then the movie has been shelved for now.

Advertisement

“There was a strong buzz all across that Dostana would be completely reshot with slight tweaking in the script. There was also a talk about Karan Johar approaching his close friend, Akshay Kumar to step into Kartik’s shoes. However now, there is a very strong buzz in the industry that Dostana 2 has been put on the backburner completely," a source was quoted as saying by BollywoodHungama.com.

“He tried to revamp the film, but when things were taking longer than expected, he decided to put Dostana 2 on hold completely. Janhvi is now doing a film with Sharan Sharma, whereas Lakshya is doing a film with Shashank Khaitan. Akshay on the other hand teams up with Raj Mehta. And with this, Karan has put Dostana 2 silently under the shelf, hoping that it sees the light of day sometime in future," the source added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.