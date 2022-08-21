Karan Johar Feels Anil Kapoor Won’t Like Being Called ‘Nana’: ‘He’s Jawan as Hell’

Sonam Kapoor an Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child together, a baby boy yesterday. Congratulatory messages for the new parents started pouring in. And amongst others, Karan Johar reacted to the news during his Instagram Live last evening. He not just sent his best wishes, but alsogave a twist in his message for Sonam and Anand.

Talking about Sonam embracing motherhood, Karan Johar congratulated the actor, and her husband Anand Ahuja. He also mentioned how Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita are now grandparents before adding, “I can’t believe Sonam is a mother now. I don’t think Anil will like being called a nana (grandfather) because he is jawan as hell."

We can’t agree more to it. Anil Kapoor is always evergreen, and it looks like he has turned the clock backwards. Just a fewdays back on Independence Day, the Jugjugg Jeeyo star was seen sprinting with the tricolour in his hand.

Sonam and Anand, yesterday, took to their social media to announce the happy news of the arrival of their first child and wrote, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed."

Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21 this year. Back then, the actress took to her social media and dropped a picture in which the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," she wrote. Sonam and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018.

