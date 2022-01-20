Karan Johar: Gehraaiyaan is Not Just About Infidelity, It's a Rare Film That Bollywood Hasn't Seen Before

Karan Johar is known for a certain genre of romantic films in Bollywood. The filmmaker has often tried to break that image by producing films on relationships that do not follow the norm. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was one such film with story about extramarital affair. The film had evoked mixed responses from the audiences, with many critics terming it ahead if its times.

His latest production, Gehraaiyaan directed by Shakun Batra, also explores the angle of infidelity. At the trailer launch of the film, when asked about taking a different path than the usual feel-good romances he is known for, Karan said that this film is an appeal to the audience to remove judgement and understand each character’s emotional journey.

Advertisement

“I have heard this before, that Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is ahead of its time. I don’t think that even today if it is released, it would not be judged, because I think we are inherently a very judgmental audience. And that’s why Gehraaiyaan is so special, because it’s asking you to break that judgment stereotype. It’s asking you to actually dwell into the character’s mindset and understand where they’re coming from, and not pass a judgement.

“We want to watch perfect people unravel on screen, but none of us are perfect. We all have our shades of grey. We in fact walk the path of grey much more than we walk the path of black or white. If you really dwell deep into yourself, you will understand that creates just everyone’s emotional color," Johar said.

He added that there is a rare combination of emotions and thrill in the film, something that is new to Bollywood. “What Shakun has done has brought in another facet to an emotional film, that could look like it’s a film about infidelity. But there’s also a thrill in that experience of watching what people may not be captured in the trailer. There’s an element of thrill, like you’re on your feet in the second half of the film, you’re really as anxious as the characters. He’s actually dipped into a new kind of genre, which I don’t think Indian cinema has experienced. It’s what is called in the world as domestic noir - I have never understood even till now what that means - but all I can say is that it’s an emotional film, but you also may be at the edge of your seat, and that is a combination that is rare," Johar explained.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.