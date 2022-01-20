Home » News » Movies » Karan Johar: Gehraaiyaan is Not Just About Infidelity, It's a Rare Film That Bollywood Hasn't Seen Before

Karan Johar: Gehraaiyaan is Not Just About Infidelity, It's a Rare Film That Bollywood Hasn't Seen Before

Karan Johar says his latest production Gehraiyaan is not just about infidelity.
Karan Johar says his latest production Gehraiyaan is not just about infidelity.

After Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Kalank, Karan Johar is once again delving into infidelity in relationships with Gehraaiyaan. But the producer says the film is much more than that.

Advertisement
Bohni Bandyopadhyay| News18.com
Updated: January 20, 2022, 18:01 IST

Karan Johar is known for a certain genre of romantic films in Bollywood. The filmmaker has often tried to break that image by producing films on relationships that do not follow the norm. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was one such film with story about extramarital affair. The film had evoked mixed responses from the audiences, with many critics terming it ahead if its times.

His latest production, Gehraaiyaan directed by Shakun Batra, also explores the angle of infidelity. At the trailer launch of the film, when asked about taking a different path than the usual feel-good romances he is known for, Karan said that this film is an appeal to the audience to remove judgement and understand each character’s emotional journey.

Advertisement

“I have heard this before, that Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is ahead of its time. I don’t think that even today if it is released, it would not be judged, because I think we are inherently a very judgmental audience. And that’s why Gehraaiyaan is so special, because it’s asking you to break that judgment stereotype. It’s asking you to actually dwell into the character’s mindset and understand where they’re coming from, and not pass a judgement.

RELATED NEWS

“We want to watch perfect people unravel on screen, but none of us are perfect. We all have our shades of grey. We in fact walk the path of grey much more than we walk the path of black or white. If you really dwell deep into yourself, you will understand that creates just everyone’s emotional color," Johar said.

He added that there is a rare combination of emotions and thrill in the film, something that is new to Bollywood. “What Shakun has done has brought in another facet to an emotional film, that could look like it’s a film about infidelity. But there’s also a thrill in that experience of watching what people may not be captured in the trailer. There’s an element of thrill, like you’re on your feet in the second half of the film, you’re really as anxious as the characters. He’s actually dipped into a new kind of genre, which I don’t think Indian cinema has experienced. It’s what is called in the world as domestic noir - I have never understood even till now what that means - but all I can say is that it’s an emotional film, but you also may be at the edge of your seat, and that is a combination that is rare," Johar explained.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Bohni Bandyopadhyay Bohni Bandyopadhyay, Deputy News Editor, News18.com, heads the desk of the Entertainment and Lifestyle sections. Growing up as a film and television buff in West Bengal, her passion for cinema turned into a profession in 2009 when she began her journalistic career in Delhi. Bohni has been writing on filmmaking, fashion, music, television and related fields ever since, interviewing notable names from Indian and world cinema.

first published: January 20, 2022, 17:46 IST