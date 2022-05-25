Karan Johar Gets Birthday Love From Kareena, Samanth, Vicky and Others; Check Out Their Posts Here

Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday today i.e on May 25 and social media is flooded with his industry colleagues and friends sending him wishes on this special day. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Vicky Kaushal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, celebrities are sharing unseen pictures with the filmmaker to make his birthday memorable.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also KJo’s close friend took to her official Instagram account and dropped a throwback picture with the filmmaker. In the click, Kareena can be seen holding Karan’s hand as the two look into the camera and try to pout. Along with the picture, Kareena penned a heartwarming note and wrote, “I don’t know are we pouting? sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it’s us …you and me …me and you..forever…a love like no other….let’s dance tonite like never before …cause it’s my sweethearts birthday♥️Happy 50 @karanjohar …♥️No one like you (sic)," she wrote.

Malaika Arora Khan, who has also judged several television reality shows with Karan Johar dropped a video on social media which featured several of her pictures along with the birthday boy. In the caption, Malaika called Karan a person with a ‘heart of gold’ and send him birthday wishes.

Several other celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, and Karisma Kapoor among others also wished Karan on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar will also be hosting a grand birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios. Reportedly, the theme of the party will be black and bling whereas the entire setup will be designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of several films for Karan. Needless to say, it will be a star-studded party with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

On the work front, Karan Johar has been working on his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani these days. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Apart from this, he is also gearing up for another season of Koffee With Karan.

