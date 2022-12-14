Karan Johar Gets Emotional as K3G Completes 21 Years, Shares BTS Stills With SRK, Kajol, Hrithik, Others

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) is not a movie, it is a feeling for many and on Wednesday the iconic film clocked 21 years. On this special occasion, the director of K3G, Karan Johar walked down memory lane to recall the precious memories. He revisited the sets of the film in a special monochrome montage clip featuring the entire cast. From directing Hrithik Roshan to filming Bole Chudiyan, the director is seen doing it all.

While sharing the video, Karan Johar expressed that he is falling short of words to articulate the feeling for his film which has now completed over two decades. He called it an absolute honour for getting an ensemble cast to direct. Johar explained how the film’s cast has now become family to him. He explained even after 21 years the movie still continues to bring love his way. While concluding the lengthy message, he thanked the audience who still appreciate the film.

“No amount of words can encapsulate the feelings for this film. K3G was an absolute honour solely because I had such a distinguished cast to direct on-screen…and that soon became a family off-screen too. 21 years later, I’m still soaking in all the love it continues to give me & Dharma - whether it’s the music, the dialogues, the fashion, or the emotions that rest with every family…Thank You! For making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham what it was then and what it is today. After all, it’s all about loving your family,” wrote Karan Johar. The clip was set against the mellow title track of the movie. Take a look at the post here:

The cast of K3G includes Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor in prominent roles. The plot of the movie chronicles the life of the billionaire Raichand family, whose heir Rahul falls in love with a middle-class woman. The result of marrying the love of his life gets him banished from the family. But years later, his younger brother Rohan sets out to locate the elder brother and reunite his broken family.

