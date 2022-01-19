Karan Johar Gets Emotional Recalling How Failure of Agneepath Broke His Father’s Heart

Reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is set to premiere on January 22. The makers have shared several promos to create hype around the show and the latest one featured director-producer Karan Johar, who is also one of the judges on the reality show. In one promo released by Colors TV, Karan is seen tearing up while remembering his father and veteran late director Yash Johar. In the video, a young flautist played ‘Abhi Mujhme Kahin’ from Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra’s 2012 movie Agneepath. The movie was a remake of the cult classic ‘Agneepath’ which was released back in 1990.

The original was directed by Mukul Anand and the producer was KJo’s father Yash Johar. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Though it bombed on release, over time it became an iconic Hindi film.

As the flautist ended his performance, Karan was seen in tears. Judge Mithun Chakraborty asked the director-producer about what made him emotional, KJo recalled how the box office failure of the original Agneepath had broken his father’s heart. Karan said that the song ‘Abhi Mujhme Kahin,’ sung by Sonu Nigam, reminded him of his father. Karan’s father breathed his last in 2004.

Watch the promo here:

Karan shared that he got emotional because the original film was very close to his father. “Jab wo nahi chali thi, unka dil toot gaya tha (When the film didn’t work, he was heartbroken). He added, “Jab ye film humne firse banayi, (when we recreated the film), ye gaana mujhe unki yaad dilata hai (the song reminds me of father) in some very strange way.” In response, Mithun told Karan how Yash, who he referred to as ‘Chacha’, was one of the best friends he had. “I miss him too,” he said. The promo video ended with Karan and Mithun hugging each other.

Karan and Mithun, along with Parineeti Chopra, will be judging the reality show, Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan. It will also mark the television debut of Parineeti Chopra.

