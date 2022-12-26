Karan Johar 'Grateful' for 2022 And This Super Cool Video Featuring Alia, Ranbir, Ranveer Is Proof

Karan Johar had an interesting 2022. Not only his produced film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva went on to break the dry spell at the box office but also remained a hot topic among the culture circuits. To add to that, he also headlined the latest season of his controversial talk show Koffee With Karan that saw tinsel town stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar indulging in some bone-tickling banter. The filmmaker also added another feather in his cap with his producer comedy-thriller Govinda Naam Mera. As the curtains are being drawn this year, Karan Johar couldn’t be more grateful.

On Sunday, the My Name Is Khan director took to his Instagram handle to share a montage clip of all the important moments from his life that cultivated 2022. The clip consisted of sequences from his show Koffee With Karan, Brahamastra, his twin kids Yash and Roohi, his stint at Jhalak Dikhla Ja and some glimpses from his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The reel featured stars like Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and many such glamorous faces. As for the caption, Karan Johar wrote, “Calling it an almost wrap on 2022 and what a year it has been! Grateful #2022." (sic)

Wishing the director for a glorious year, one of the fans wrote, “Merry Christmas To You And Your Family Karan. And every family who celebrates out there." Another one commented, “Sir you are always aesthetic and breathtaking!" A fan said, “Wrap unfold with a video!" Another fan also stated, “That’s good you’re grateful. Stay blessed always!"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan Johar would be coming with his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Touted to be a new age romantic flick, the quirky film will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is expected to hit the silver screens on February 10, 2023.

