Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Granted Relief by Jodhpur HC for Controversial Comments on KWK

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s Koffee With Karan appearance in 2018 was marred with controversy after the cricketers made some offensive comments about women. Three years after the incident, Jodhpur High Court granted the cricketers and Karan Johar a relief in the case that was registered against the trio. According to a report in ETimes, the HC has disposed of the case lodged by Dr Meghwal against the three, after they were found ‘innocent’.

Pandya along with KL Rahul found themselves in deep trouble after making some controversial remarks in one of the episodes of the ‘Koffee With Karan’ talk show. They opened up about their dating and sex life and some of the comments directed toward women did not sit well with a large section of the audience. The Indian all-rounder was also suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the ODI series in Australia along with Rahul.

Advertisement

Following the incident, Hardik Pandya issued an apology. Taking to Twitter, Pandya admitted that he ‘got a bit carried away with the nature of the show’ and he meant no disrespect to anyone. “After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments. Respect," Pandya wrote on his Twitter page back in 2019.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan is back with its seventh season and it has aired four episodes. The celebrities who graced the couch so far in this season are Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ananya Panday. It is reported that several prominent names like Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Gauri Khan among others will be seen in the subsequent episodes.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here