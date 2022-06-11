Karan Johar Helped Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Patch Up? Here's What We Know

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani often make the headline for their rumoured relationship. Rumours were doing the rounds recently that the Shershah co-stars have broken up, however, their social media interaction convinced fans that all is well between them. Moreover, they seemed to have a good time at Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s Eid party as well. Now, reports suggest that Karan Johar played the cupid between Sid and Kiara.

According to a source quoted by BollywoodLife, “Karan Johar, who is extremely close to the couple too, was not very happy with the news of their separation and he decided to sort it out between them. Sidharth and Kiara were very much in love and so they gave it one more chance to each other and their fans couldn’t be happier."

According to the source, Sidharth and Kiara’s bond is stronger than before. They are busy with their professional commitments and after a break, they will head for a quick vacation. “Right now the couple is extremely busy with their professional commitments and after a break, they will head for a quick vacation," the source added.

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra visited Kiara Advani on the sets of Jugjugg Jeeyo as she was shooting for a song. The Shershaah actor met his rumoured ladylove inside her vanity van and was snapped by the paparazzi. A video of the same also went viral on social media.

Just a few days back, Sidharth Malhotra also attended the special screening of Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor was seen dressed in a tracksuit when he hugged Kiara before congratulating Kartik Aaryan too.

On Monday, a report by E-Times claimed that Sidharth and Kiara have decided to patch up. “It all happened when Kiara called up Sidharth to invite him for the screening of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. They can’t stay without each other; they realised that it was a mistake and they’d been rather impulsive to say to each other that they’re closing the chapters on their love scene. The call was quite emotional. The rest, as they say, is history," a source told ETimes.

