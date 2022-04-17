Karan Johar Hilariously Jabs Ranveer Singh While Flaunting New Look, Sends a Warning to Badshah

Karan Johar adores all things luxury and designer. From his wedding guest outfits to his airport looks, Karan Johar always shows up in style. His clothes are characterised with bright colours, designer labels and a high style quotient wherever he turns up. Only recently he went on a reality television show as a judge and pulled up in Gucci tracksuit.

The filmmaker took to Instagram on Saturday and posted his flamboyant pictures with several fans and celebrities commenting on them. But the caption of the photo stole the show with its simplistic humour, which Karan dedicated to actor Ranveer Singh. He penned, “Haa main hoon Gucci ki Dukaan, worn exclusively for Hunarbaaz desh ki Shaan… ban gaya main Ranveer singh ka wannabe… Bach ke Rehna Badshah ab copy karoonga aapka bhi…". Ranveer Singh rebutted with “Karan" followed by laughing emojis while Badhshah hilariously commented with a nonchalant “We need to talk".

Fans took to the comment section in a fit of hysteric giggle and laughter as they approved and joined in on the filmmaker’s attempt at self-deprecating humour. Singer Vishal Dadlani sarcastically commented, “Such a poignant poem" followed by a laughing emoji along with a mention of Karan Johar. Farah Khan said, “Why this anu malik shairi ?? Not going with the Gucci."

On the work front, Karan is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra Deol, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. The romantic comedy is slated to be released on 10th February, 2023. He also partook in producing the film, Bhramastra, starring newly-weds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In addition to these mammoth projects, he is also producing Yodha, starring Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna, the film will be hitting the silver screen on 11th of November this year.

