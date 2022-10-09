Karan Johar Hints At Shah Rukh Khan’s Return To Koffee With Karan 8, Says 'Would Try For Ranbir Kapoor'

Karan Johar’s controversial chat show Koffee With Karan’s season 8 recently ended with a bang. While it saw celebs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda making their debut, everyone was looking forward to seeing the Badshah of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan, who is also one of Karan Johar’s closest friends. While many missed SRK this season, now, Karan Johar has now talked about Shah Rukh’s possibility of appearing in KWK’s new season.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Karan said: “I’m hoping that we can do something solid with Shah Rukh Khan in the next season because he’s been such a huge part of the show. Every time he’s appeared, he’s been magical. So I’m hoping that but there are so many more people that I still would love to get on the show."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/p_VTpjSoAVE" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Interestingly, SRK has appeared in many seasons of Koffee With Karan. Further, Karan Johar has also revealed that he also wants Ranbir Kapoor on the next season of KWK 8.

“It was 12 episodes so we were restricted by calling not more than 26 people. Ranbir Kapoor, of course, teases me and says that he won’t come on Koffee With Karan ever. I’ll try and convince him for the next season," said the filmmaker.

Shah Rukh Khan may have not appeared on Koffee With Karan this year, however, Gauri Khan made him a part of the latest KWK episode via a phone call. The interior designer was participating in the game rounds with her girlfriends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. As per the Koffee With Karan tradition this year, Karan Johar asked the trio to make calls to celebrities in the industry and ask them to say ‘Hey Karan, it’s me.’

Advertisement

Gauri did not think twice before dialling Shah Rukh’s number. King Khan got on the call with her and won her six points with his simple, “Hi Karan, how are you?" Soon after SRK’s statement, an excited Karan informed Shah Rukh that he helped his wife win six points on the show.

Advertisement

During the episode, Gauri confessed that being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife has adversely impacted her. “When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan has returned as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, and is slated for a 2023 release. On the other hand, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. He also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Jawan.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here