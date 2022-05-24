Karan Johar Hires Celebrity Chef Who Cooked For Barack Obama, Manmohan Singh For 50th Birthday Bash

Karan Johar seems to be leaving no stones unturns for his big 50th birthday bash. The director-producer will turn 50 on Wednesday, May 25, and he is reportedly hosting a massive party at the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai. Ahead of his birthday, it has been revealed that the filmmaker has roped in two celebrity chefs to cook up a memorable meal. One of them has previously created meals for America’s former President, Barack Obama and India’s former Prime Minister, Mr Manmohan Singh.

It has been revealed that Karan reached out to renowned chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand. The Mumbai-based Harsha is known for her delectable desserts, crunchy cookies, smooth melt-in-the-mouth chocolates, and multifarious, she is a household name in South Mumbai. Marut Sikka has set up award-winning restaurants and created meals for America’s former President, Barack Obama and India’s former Prime Minister, Mr Manmohan Singh.

It was previously revealed that the party’s theme is going to be black and bling. The entire setup of the bash will be designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. All the top names from the film industry are expected to celebrate the big day with Karan Johar.

Karan has been busy with his directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. KJo has roped in yesteryear stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

