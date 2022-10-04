Karan Johar Hugging, Kissing Aryan Khan in Viral Video Has Shah Rukh Khan Fans Emotional, Watch

A video of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar hugging and kissing Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, on his forehead has gone viral on social media. Karan is known to be extremely close to the Khan family.

Karan and Aryan met at the screening of Madhuri Dixit’s film Maja Ma. In the video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Karan can be seen giving a warm hug to Aryan, whom he considers his godchild. The screening was also attended by Aryan’s younger sister Suhana Khan. The video had Shah Rukh Khan’s fans emotional as they flooded the post with red heart emojis.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Talking about Aryan, Karan Johar had earlier said, “He is like my godchild. He and Suhana (Shah Rukh’s daughter) have grown up in front of me. Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are extensions of my life and my family."

Meanwhile, Aryan’s impending Bollywood debut has been making a lot of noise of late. Most recently, a poster caught netizens’ attention claiming that Aryan Khan would essay the role of young Vanarastra in Karan Johar’s production Brahmastra Part II: Dev. However, with no official update, the news is far from being true. It is a fan-made edit posted on Instagram.

Advertisement

Director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been winning hearts, and Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo was one of the major highlights of the big-budget venture. The actor played the role of scientist Mohan Bhargava, who yielded the power of Vanarastra in the first instalment. His raw avatar has been lauded by critics, colleagues and fans around the world.

For quite some time, Aryan has been in the news to enter Bollywood as a writer and director. The star kid along with the in-house team of writers at SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment is working on an OTT project. Apart from this, he is also developing his behind-the-camera skills by assisting and looking after the upcoming projects of his home production.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here