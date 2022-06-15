Karan Johar: I Think It's Too Late for Me to Now Find a Life Partner or Have Someone Hold My Hand at Times

Karan Johar is one of the most influential people in Bollywood and the one who is loved and respected dearly. However, despite being extremely successful, he says he wishes he was more focused on his personal life. In an interview, he shared that he feels it is too late for him to find a life partner. Talking to Film Companion, he said, “I wish I’d focused on my personal life a little more. I don’t think I have done that. As a parent, I feel very fulfilled today. And thank God I took that step, and I think I took that step five years too late. I wish I had done that even earlier. But I feel that in all this relationship building, producer building, studio building, I let myself take a back seat in my personal life."

Karan welcomed his twins Roohi and Yash through surrogacy in 2015.

He further added, “The bigger regret I have is that I didn’t give that part of my life the importance that I think that it deserved at a certain point in time and now, I think it might be too late. I think it’s perhaps too late for me to now find a life partner, and go to the mountains for a quiet holiday with or kind of have someone hold my hand at times. I think what a life partner does for you- a parent, a child, can never fulfill that aspect. I think that is reserved for your soulmate, your life partner, your relationship, or romance, or whatever it might be… I don’t have that. That’s a vacant spot in my life and that’s my deepest regret."

On the work front, Karan will be returning with his talk show Koffee With Karan and will also be sitting on the director’s chair for the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

