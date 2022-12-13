Karan Johar: 'If I Launch A New Face Today, Nobody Would Watch That Film Because...'

Apart from being an ace filmmaker of the nation, Karan Johar is an astute observer. While he may say he is not involved in the finances of his production house (on his chat show Koffee With Karan) - Dharma Productions, he definitely knows where to invest his money and what will make him gain profits. In an appearance at a round table conference, Karan Johar opened up about the financial aspect of Hindi movies and why launching new ‘outsider’ faces is not commercially viable.

Karan Johar has been for quite some time on the receiving end of backlash for promoting nepotism and for supporting and launching star kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday to name a few. However, his production house has also been a platform for new faces like Sidharth Malhotra, and Tara Sutaria amongst others.

Advertisement

While attending the roundtable interaction, Karan Johar opens up about issues of Bollywood and revealed the financial aspects of launching a star kid versus a new ‘outsider’ face. Anurag Kashyap, who was also a part of the discussion, talked about marketing differences in Bollywood and in the South. To this Karan added, “They (South Film Industry) don’t have marketing costs like we have. Today if I want to launch a new talent, a new boy or girl, nobody is going to watch that film. Because we’d have to promote that film so much that how do you recover that PNA (personal networking agency). So the way the marketing goes in other languages, Hindi is ridiculous.”

He critiqued the current marketing strategies and said that it does not justify the costs and called it pointless. He commented, “Our PNA costs are pointless. They are not serving anybody. By going around in reality shows and visiting malls and going ‘wow 8000 people show up.' But 80 don’t reach the theatre.”

Check out the full discussion here-

On the work front, Karan Johar’s last directorial work was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. After a long hiatus, he is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here