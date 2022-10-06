Karan Johar Is 'Excited' As He Welcomes Sara Ali Khan On Board For 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

A day after Varun Dhawan announced Sara Ali Khan’s next project - Ae Watan Mere Watan - Karan Johar has now also welcomed the young actress on board Dharma Productions. KJo took to his official Instagram account and dropped a selfie with the Kedarnath actress. In the picture, the two can be seen smiling as they twin in black attires.

In the caption, Karan mentioned that he is excited to work with Sara Ali Khan for the film. “Extremely excited to have @saraalikhan95 on board with us @dharmaticent to tell a powerful true story!!!! We are supremely proud to have @primevideoin with us on yet another exciting venture…. #AEWATANMEREWATAN," he wrote.

Karan Johar’s post comes a day after Varun Dhawan dropped a video to announce the film. In the most perfect ‘Sara style’, Varun said, “Namaste Darshakon, yeh hai announcement about Ae Watan…Mere Watan. Freedom fighter, powerful like sun, Britishers ho gaye stun, she went on a run, khabar brought to you by Dhawan Number 1".

While not much details about Ae Watan Mere Watan have been revealed as of now, it is known that the film will be a thriller, inspired by true events. It is written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer and is being directed by Kannan Iyer. It will release on Prime Video.

Besides Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara Ali Khan has several other films in her pipeline too. She is currently working on Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled film along with Vicky Kaushal. Not just this, but the actress will also share the screen with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in Gaslight. Meanwhile, recently it was also announced that Sara Ali Khan will also be sharing the screen with Jhanvi Kapoor soon.

