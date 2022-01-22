Karan Johar Misses Kids Yash and Roohi on Hunarbaaz Set, Video Calls Them

Karan Johar is one of the judges on the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Recently, Karan was seen performing his daddy duties in the middle of the show. In a promo of the show shared by Colors channel, Karan can be seen video calling his twins Yash and Roohi. Parineeti Chopra, who is also judging the show, can be seen interacting with the children via the video call.

Advertisement

In the clip, Karan can be seen saying ‘Hii’ to his babies and telling them that he just called to say good night. Roohi and Yash can be seen on the other side of the phone. Parineeti tells Karan’s kids that she loves them 1,021. After this, Karan records the teddy bear dance being performed on the stage of Hunarbaaz on his phone. Two people can be seen performing on the stage in teddy bear costumes.

After recording the dance, Karan says that he recorded the video so that he can show it to his children later. He added that Yash and Roohi will get very excited after seeing the clip. He said that it looks like they are in some Disney land and a live performance is going on. Sharing this video on Instagram, Colors channel wrote in the caption that Karan captured a wholesome performance for his children on his phone. The caption further asked the users if they found this view sweet.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty is also a part of the judging panel on this show. Hunarbaaz from different parts of India participates in this show. Talking about this show, Karan recently said that he is thrilled to be a part of this show. Talented people from across the country will be given a stage to perform in this show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.