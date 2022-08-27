Karan Johar, Nia Sharma, Uorfi Javed and Other Celebs Sizzle At Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 Launch

It is that time of the year again when you will be witnessing some of your favourite celebrities putting on their dancing shoes and participating in the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Yes, the show is back with its 10th season. It will premiere on September 3 on Colors. 12 contestants will be seen competing against each other in the dance reality TV show to win the trophy.

Recently, the makers of the popular show held a launch party when contestants, judges and other celebrities walked the red carpet and posed for the paparazzi. They were seen putting their best fashion foot forward. Popular actors including Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Paras Khanlawat, Niti Taylor, and Shilpa Shinde, who will also be participating in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 were snapped in their glamorous avatars. Karan Johar, who will be judging the show was also seen posing with the contestants and the host Maniesh Paul. Nora Fatehi joined them as well. Paras Kalnawat shared several pictures from the event on social media and wrote, ‘A day to remember’ along with a red heart emoji.

Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani also attended the launch party in a black suit which he paired with a white shirt and a matching tie. He is also one of the contestants in the show. Social media sensation and Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed was also spotted at the event in a gorgeous black outfit.

Nia Sharma, who attended the launch party, looked her best in a co-rd set and a quirky hairstyle. While talking to the media, she said, “Jhalak is one of the shows which I wanted to be part of since I had arrived in this industry. I was born and brought up in Delhi so during my whole childhood I have danced a lot at weddings, parties, and family functions. Now suddenly cut to when you are dancing on the stage where you have to do professional dancing and being judged for that it’s something I have not experienced. But I felt so powerful and nervous."

The dance reality show is returning after five years and will be hosted by Maniesh Paul. Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi will be the judges of the show.

