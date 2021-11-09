Karan Johar Pens Emotional Note After Receiving Padma Shri: I Knew I Would Have Made My Father So Proud

On Monday, filmmaker Karan Johar, along with actress Kangana Ranaut and producer Ekta Kapoor was honoured with the Padma Shri in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. They were feted with the honour by President Ram Nath Kovind. On Tuesday morning, Karan took to Instagram to share an emotional note along with pictures of him with his mother. In his note, he wrote that ‘I knew I would have made my father so proud.’ His father, late producer Yash Johar was the founder of Dharma Productions, which has given several films that have changed the face of Bollywood.

Karan also wrote that he was happy to have his mom Hiroo Johar by his side. His post read, “About last evening…. A truly memorable moment in my life….. I knew I would have made my father so proud and was so happy to have my mom there by my side…. My babies asked me “ dada you won a medal? “ and I replied “yes I did I hope you do too one day “!! The #padmashri … Humbled and honoured 🙏👍thank you @manishmalhotra05 for styling the evening for me …. 📸 @rahuljhangiani"

For the uninitiated, the filmmaker welcomed his kids in 2017 through surrogacy. He is the father to twins Yash and Roohi.

Other recipients of the Padma Shri this year from the world of arts included late singer S.P. Balasubramaniam. The singing legend from Tamil Nadu who passed away last year is being awarded posthumously for his massive contribution to the arts.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who is one of the most popular and well know filmmakers in India, started his career in 1995 as an assistant director to Aditya Chopra for Shah Ruk Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. He later made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that also starred Rani Mukherji along with the DDLJ actors. His next directorial venture is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

