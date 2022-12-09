Home » News » Movies » Karan Johar Pens Sweet B'day Wish For 'Megastar' Dharmendra, Says 'You're A Blessing To Rocky Aur Rani...'

Karan Johar took to Instagram to pen a sweet birthday note for Dharmendra. Karan said it was an honour and privilege to direct him in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Veteran star Dharmendra turned a year older on December 8. On his special day, several celebs took to their social media to wish the Sholay actor a very happy birthday. Among the many celebs, filmmaker Karan Johar wished Dharmendra on his 87th birthday with pictures of the veteran actor from the sets of their work-in-progress movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

In the first picture, Dharmendra is smiling at the camera as he poses in an elaborate room. He donned a maroon sweater and a striped scarf. The second picture shows him in a candid shot where he is seen smiling and walking outdoors. The actor wore a blue knitted sweatshirt, grey pants, a black trench coat, and a scarf. The last photo featured Dharmendra sitting in a wheelchair while Karan is seen sitting in front of him. Along with these pictures, Karan penned a heartfelt birthday note that read, “Happy Birthday to a megastar with the kindest heart and the warmest aura… its been an honour, pleasure and privilege to direct you Dharamji… You are a blessing to our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

Dharmendra celebrated his 87th birthday at home with his family. Actor-politician wife Hema Malini shared pictures from the birthday celebration via Twitter and also penned a sweet note. In the first two pictures, Hema can be seen posing with Dharmendra where they are all smiles for the camera. The third picture also shows her feeding him a piece of birthday cake. In another photo, Dharmendra is holding a bouquet of flowers while Hema and their daughters Esha and Ahana Deol pose with him. Hema also wrote, “Birthday celebrations today - at home."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in the much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Karan Johar will also make a comeback as a director after six years with the film. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 28, 2023.

