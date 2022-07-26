Karan Johar Personally Invites Deepika Padukone For Koffee With Karan 7 But She Rejects Offer: Report

If you are hoping that Deepika Padukone would appear in the new season of Koffee With Karan, a new update might break your heart. Karan Johar is currently hosting the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. The reality show has so far featured a few popular actors this year, including Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. Deepika’s actor-husband Ranveer Singh also opened the show with Alia this year.

However, Deepika might not be following in his footsteps to the show, a new report suggests. According to Etimes report, Karan personally extended an invite to the Padmaavat star but she declined it.

“DP just didn’t say a ‘yes,'" a source told the publication. The report added that Deepika couldn’t find a reason enough to be part of the show. While Deepika is giving the latest KWK season a miss, we did hear about her bond with Ranveer in the season premiere episode.

In a portion of the episode, Ranveer revealed that Deepika’s side of the family has a separate cupboard of clothes for him in Bangalore. “I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe – white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off," he said in the episode.

“Initially, (Deepika’s parents) were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika’s mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom," he added.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episodes, fans will get to see Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. News18 Showsha had also reported that Gauri Khan will be gracing the couch this season.

