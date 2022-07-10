Karan Johar Plans To Show Kuch Kuch Hota Hai To His Kids Yash and Roohi, Says 'They Don't Know I Am a Filmmaker'

Karan Johar often shares adorable pictures and videos on social media with his kids, Yash and Roohi. Anybody who follows KJo on Instagram must have spotted the children even on his Instagram live sessions. However, do you know that Yash and Roohi and not yet aware that their father is a filmmaker?

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Karan shared that he doesn’t think his kids are aware of his profession. He revealed that he plans to show them his 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when they get a little older. On being asked if Yash and Roohi have seen any of the Koffee With Karan episode, Karan said, “They know of the existence, because they’ve seen the images. They’ve seen some here and there when it comes on TV, and they’re sitting in the room and they watch it. They are not quite sure what it is, but they know there is something attached to me called Koffee With Karan. They know about it."

Karan went on to say that his kids will not have the patience to watch Koffee With Karan at this age. “I don’t think that they will have the patience to sit through it (KWK episode). I’m not sure what they think I do. I don’t think they know I am a filmmaker. They know that I am somebody known, because when we travel and people come to click selfies or recognise you. Or they see my photograph on a poster like they always say ‘Dada we saw your big face on the road.’ I was like they’ve seen a banner so they know I am a little more different than the other parents perhaps. But they’re not quite sure what I do. They haven’t seen anything (his films). I am planning to show them Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when they are about six or seven. Right now they’re five, so maybe in a year or two I will show them."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has returned with the seventh season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. The first episode of the show premiered on July 7 with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the guests. Apart from this, Karan has also been working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is scheduled to release on February 10 next year.

