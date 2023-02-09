Karan Johar Poses With Prithviraj Sukumaran; Is It From Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's Wedding?

Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer which was attended only by their family and close friends. South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya were among the many prominent celebs who graced the close-knit function. Now, just days after attending the lavish wedding, Prithviraj’s wife has shared a pic in traditional ensemble with Karan Johar, who also attended the Sid-Kiara wedding. On Thursday morning, she posted a photo of herself alongside her husband and Bollywood’s ace director Karan Johar on her Instagram stories, now fans are wondering if the pic is from the wedding or not.

In the photograph, Prithviraj Sukumaran looked dapper in an ivory sherwani, while Supriya opted for a gorgeous modernized lehenga to attend the wedding. With floral detailing, she went heavy on jewellery to finish her stylish look. Karan Johar, who always tends to keep up with the Gen Z trend, can be seen smiling in a velvet Sherwani. What steals the limelight is the intrinsic floral detailing done on his dupatta. Rounding off his ethnic pick with trendy glasses, the trio looks happy as they pose for the camera. It is yet unclear if the photo comes from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s D-Day or one of their wedding functions. Take a look at it here:

Previously, against the stunning backdrop of the Suryagarh Palace, the couple confirmed “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” while officially announcing the wedding news on social media. In a series of dreamy photographs shared on Instagram, Sidharth, and Kiara stated that they, “Seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” Check out their first photos here:

Kiara Advani joined the bandwagon of soft brides as she chose a finely embroidered pink lehenga designed by fashion maverick Manish Malhotra. While Kiara’s bridal wear was heavily embellished with crystals and sequins, groom Sidharth perfectly complemented her look in a golden sherwani featuring zardozi details. Kiara kept it heavy when it came to accessorizing her final look with an emerald green necklace and matching earrings. In a neat-low bun, she secured her sleek hair with pink flowers as she shared a contagious smile in the candid first photos of the dreamy ceremony.

