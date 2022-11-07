Karan Johar Poses With Shweta Bachchan and Calls Her 'BFF For Life'; She Reacts

Karan Johar is known for his amazing bond with Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Recently, we also got a glimpse of their banter on the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Now, the filmmaker has shared a photo calling Shweta his “BFF for life". The picture is coming straight from the grand wedding celebration in Monaco which was attended by several other Bollywood celebrities including Karisma Kapoor and Gauri Khan among others.

In the pic shared by KJo, he and Shweta looked stunning in shimmery ensembles. In the caption of the picture, he wrote, “BFF for life."

Shweta reposted the story on her Instagram and reacted with, “My plus 1 from day one." If you take a closer look at the photos, the two friends can be seen twinning and bringing the bling on at the extravagant wedding affair in Monte-Carlo. Take a look at Shweta’s story:

Karan Johar never fails to make a style statement with his public appearance, and his photos from the wedding prove that he is and always will be an absolute fashionista. He could be seen wearing a golden embellished blazer that he paired with black pants and a white shirt. He accessorized his look with oversized frames, a black bow, and brown shoes for the occasion. On the other hand, Shweta was spotted in sequinned golden attire as well with a plunging neckline. She opted for a chunky golden necklace to elevate her look and chose glam makeup for the event.

Many of Karan’s B-town friends instantly took to the comment section and hailed his look. Ronit Bose Roy wrote, “Dap dap dapper". Farah Khan also commented, “kinna sona tujhe rab ne banaya!" Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared, “All that glitters is my (star emoji)!"

Meanwhile, amid all this, Karan Johar is also celebrating the fact that he turned a proud “nana". He shared a throwback photo from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s and penned an emotional note to welcome the couple’s little princess into their lives. “My heart is full of love. Welcome to the world baby girl! You have so much love waiting for you. I love you Alia Bhatt and RK! To the moon and back! So this makes me a proud Nana!" he wrote.

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently working on his next directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead.

