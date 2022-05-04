Karan Johar Posts Cool Shots from Eid Photoshoot, Varun Dhawan Asks, 'Have You Joined BTS?'

Filmmaker Karan Johar, after announcing that his show Koffee with Karan will not be returning with another season, took to his official Instagram handle to drop seven photos of him from his Eid photoshoot. In the pictures, the director can be seen dressed in a chic black kurta which he paired with pajamas of the same colour. Besides striking cool and funky poses, Karan also tried out different kinds of sunglasses.

He wrote, “Eid Mubarak to all…. About last night…..styled by @ekalakhani in @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld

Hair @rajeev_gogoi make up @paresh_kalgutkar 📸 @sheldon.santos managed by @len5bm."

Take a look at the post:

However, what caught everyone’s attention was actor Varun Dhawan’s comment. He asked Karan whether he has joined the South Korean band BTS.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Karan announced that his famous celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan will not be returning with its new season. There were reports doing the round that the show will go on floors in May this year.

Karan’s statement read, “Hello, Koffee with Karam has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we have made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning…"

However, another report has surfaced following the announcement that Karan’s statement earlier today was only a ‘marketing ploy’.

A recent report by IndianExpress.com claims that the chat show will be soon streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. However, there is no official confirmation on this so far.

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently shooting for his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

