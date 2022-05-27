Karan Johar Posts Glamorous Pics from His 50th Birthday, Says 'Nazar Na Lage Mujhe'

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday bash on Wednesday. The big bash was attended by the who’s who of the industry. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan to Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan – the party was a star-studded affair. Well, the star of the party, Karan Johar made sure that he rings on his birthday in a huge way, and we all can see that in the viral pictures and videos from the party. The birthday boy too marked the feeling of turning 50 in a special post that was replete with self-deprecating humour, and we are all for it.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director took to Instagram and posted a couple of stunning pictures from his big day. Karan struck stunning poses as he showcased his OOTD - a bling green tux and pants. Taking to the captions, he penned down a super special note. He wrote, “Ok so it’s Christmas tree chic! But the Bling factor is intact! I am overwhelmed with the love and blessings but that didn’t stop me for being a serial poser, pouter and preener! Roz karenge pose✅ styled by @ekalakhani in @dolcegabbana hair @rajeev_gogoi make up @paresh_kalgutkar 📸 @sheldon.santos managed by the birthday boy @len5bm ! I am 50! Nazar na lage mujhe!."

His friends from the industry were quick to send him best wishes on his birthday in the comments section.

Anil Kapoor praised his photos as he wrote, “Phenomenal pics ❤️❤️❤️," Farah Khan commented, Rock n roll soniye forever 🎉". Bipasha Basu added, “Belated happy birthday Rockstar❤️."

Other celebs including Neha Dhupia,Shanaya Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudhry and Bhumi Pednekar too dropped fire and heart emoticons as they showered birthday love on the filmmaker.

Karan rang in his birthday at his YRF Studios in Mumbai. Several Bollywood stars including Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Farah Khan were seen at the party. Photos and videos from the party revealed that a three-tier cake and a lavish dinner spread were arranged for the occasion.

As for his big bash, it was previously revealed that the party’s theme is going to be black and bling. The setup of the bash is designed by Amrita Mahal, who created the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Celebrity chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand were roped in to create a memorable meal for the party. The Mumbai-based Harsha is known for her delectable desserts, crunchy cookies, smooth melt-in-the-mouth chocolates, and multifarious, she is a household name in South Mumbai. Marut Sikka has set up award-winning restaurants and created meals for America’s former President, Barack Obama and India’s former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He has also produced Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He will also be back with the 7th season of his chat show Koffee with Karan. This year, instead of television, the show will air on streaming giant Disney+Hotstar.

