Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out in Emotional Note for His 'Good Bacha' Ranveer Singh: Have Grown to Love Him

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani got a sudden note of appreciation from the filmmaker. On Friday, Karan took to his official Instagram handle to pen a love-filled note for the actor and expressed that he has grown to love Ranveer Singh. Sharing a monochromatic photo of the actor, Karan began his note by writing, “So…. There is no occasion… no marketing agenda … no launch coming up! Nothing! This is just a feeling I have which I feel like sharing with everyone! I have grown to love Ranveer Singh! The man! The person! The Ball of love that he is! His ability to make everyone he meets feel so special… the love that he exudes and that consumes his being and his entire aura… his passion to express every little gesture of love …."

Advertisement

He continued, “Over the period of my film I have observed him closely and at a distance as to what a solid guy he is! Yes he has his idiosyncrasies as an artist but thats what we see translate so beautifully on celluloid! So he’s allowed! On a personal level I have been so touched on so many instances just by his generosity of spirit! I love you Ranveer!"

He finally concluded his note by urging Ranveer not to lose sight of the “good bacha" he was raised to be.

Take a look at his post:

Karan’s industry friends and colleagues took to the comment section to shower love on Ranveer. Anil Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the post whereas singer Asees Kaur wrote, “A gem ❤️"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani wrapped up the shooting of the film recently. Directed by Karan Johar, it will see Ranveer and Alia Bhatt share the screen once again after Gully Boy. The actors were also the first guests on the seventh season of Karan’s talk show Koffee With Karan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here