Karan Johar Praises Telugu Cinema, says Tollywood Stars Gaining Popularity in North

After the huge success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, the potential of Telugu movies across the country came to light. Baahubali franchisee showed the potential of southern films across the world. Movies like KGF and Saaho, also surprised the Bollywood filmmakers and actors.

Allu Arjun’s first pan-India movie Pushpa: The Rise, released on December 17, received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics. Joining the list of Bollywood personalities, who applauded the movie, director and producer Karan Johar has heaped praises on Allu Arjun’s latest film.

Karan Johar, in a recent interview, stated that Bollywood movies are not able to receive collections at the box-office in comparison to Telugu movies these days. Karan mentioned Pushpa as an example.

Karan Johar also added that Allu Arjun’s popularity has increased even more with this film. He reasoned that due to the Hindi dubbed versions of Telugu films, the stardom of Telugu stars in Bollywood has shot up. According to Karan, OTT and satellite channels have played an instrumental role in south film stars gaining popularity in the north.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu action-drama film. The film is jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty media. The film, a prequel of a two part series, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

With a pre-release business of 20 crores, the film was released worldwide in five languages including Telugu. The Hindi version has grossed over Rs 40 crore and is still booming at the box office.

So far, the film has grossed Rs 77.51 crore in Telugu states. The film also brought good openings in other states as well. The film has already made a gross collection of over Rs 236 crore, according to reports.

