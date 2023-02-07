For Karan Johar, who gave a gateway to Sidharth Malhotra into Bollywood through his directorial Student of the Year in 2012, watching the actor get married to Kiara Advani was an emotional occasion. One of the very few Bollywood celebs in attendance, the filmmaker had a mandap-side view of the nuptials that were held in a very private ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. And much like he did on the occasion of another ‘Student of the Year’, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar expressed his emotions via a long note on Instagram.

“I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family," Karan wrote.

“As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever," he added.

Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made their big Bollywood debut together with the Karan Johar film Student of the Year in 2012. Besides several career achievements in the past 10 years, the actors have also grown and taken big steps in their personal lives.

Varun was the first to have found love and enter wedlock, among the three students. He was followed by Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor last year. With Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding with Kiara Advani today, he was the last of the ‘Students’ to give up bachelorhood.

