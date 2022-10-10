Karan Johar Quits Twitter, Says 'Making Space for More Positive Energies Only'

Filmmaker Karan Johar officially quits Twitter. KJo took to Twitter and announced that he is leaving the platform. While it is unclear what prompted his decision to quit, he said that he is ‘making space for positive energies’ and leaving the social media platform is just one of the many steps he is taking.

“Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" he tweeted.

Advertisement

At the time of reporting, Karan Johar has over 17.2 million followers while he followed only 35 Twitter handles.

Karan was among the most active film personalities on Twitter. The filmmaker would often interact with fans and give fitting replies to trolls as well. Last month, he was seen defending Brahmastra when a viewer questioned how the location of the secret ashram was present on Google Maps.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

“Tell me how that Ashram is secret and the address of ashram is on Google maps? For this logic, the movie has earned 300 crore? This is what Indian creativity is?" the Twitter user had said, referring a scene in the movie where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt try to find a hidden ashram housing Brahmansh, a secret society, with the help of Google Maps.

Advertisement

Karan Johar, who produced the film, replied, “The Guru is living like any other person in the real world… no one knows he is the leader of the Brahmansh! That he is the house of the Astras… so his address with his name in the real world is of-course on Google maps!"

Besides interacting with fellow Twitter users, Karan often also promoted his films on the platform. It is unclear if Karan would delete his profile or limit his Twitter activities to just promotional activities.

Meanwhile, Karan continues to remain active on Instagram.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here