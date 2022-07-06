Karan Johar Reacts to 'Kid' Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy: 'I Can't Wait to Hold Her Baby'

It’s that time again to ring the jingle ‘I am back’. Koffee with Karan comes back after 2018 with its seventh edition on Disney Plus Hotstar from 7th July 2022. The teaser has already caused a frenzy- risqué lines, unique pairings, representation from other film industries makes it worth the hype. The vivacious host who usually keeps others on the spot recently gave an interview to ET Times where he opened up about the journey of this show and his dynamics in the industry.

Koffee with Karan, which started in 2004, has marked its 18th year with its seventh edition. On being asked if he expected the show to have such a journey, he quickly responded by saying 18 years ago if he would have been asked this question, he would have called them mad or crazy, ‘I am doing one season and I am out of here’. I’ll do it just for fun, banter, calling friends, chatting, literally having a blast doing all that.’ But now, it has become a household name. Nobody is unaware of it’s existence, even if they don’t watch they know about it.

The format of the show gives you an insight about the personal lives or dynamics of celebrities, it takes a lot to say it out loud on national television. Johar gives credit to his ‘good listener’ trait and his personal equations which help create a space for celebrities to open up.

Personal equation is something that Karan emphasises on, a good relationship despite professional commitments or engagements. Not seasonal but relationships which blossom over the years. ‘People need people and that’s how life will be. We’ve been in touch through their highs and lows, through my highs and lows. Whether it’s on birthdays, special days, their releases, big moments in their lives, I’ve always reached out and been there because I’ve been trained to be that person by my parents’ he further adds.

He also talks about a special bond he shares with Alia Bhatt, the first time he felt close to being a parent. Alia Bhatt’s recent pregnancy triggered emotions in him and he couldn’t help but cry. The last 12 years he has seen her journey from a kid to a self-assured woman. ‘I can’t wait to hold her baby,’ he further added.

