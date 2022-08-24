Karan Johar Reacts to Trolling Against Koffee With Karan: 'A Lot of Hate Sometimes Is...'

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for witty humour, has finally addressed the criticism surrounding his ongoing talk show Koffee With Karan season 7. Karan has said that he finds all the trolling against his chat show “entertaining."

In an interview with The Hindu, while responding to the online hate that he has often been subjected to with respect to Koffee With Karan, the Bollywood director said, “I don’t know how much of the hate and trolling is actually about the show; it’s really more about the fact that a show like this exists, and has this kind of abandon."

He continued, “A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining, because I wonder why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it? I read the threads on Twitter and other portals; reels and reels of discourse that people are having about KWK… and I feel very moved and touched. I’m like, that’s a lot of time you have taken out of your lives to write such a long column on something you hated so much."

Earlier, Karan quote tweeted posts of several users who mocked him and his popular chat show, and gave epic replies to each one of them in his style. One user wrote, “Karan Johar needs to stop talking about manifesting relationships. The needle is stuck. #KoffeeWithKaranS7." To this Karan responded, “Like my own love life! Maybe that’s why! Any suggestions Ma’m? #koffeequotetweet."

Another user called Karan out for asking intrusive questions on the show. “Why everything is about sex sexting and all this time? Don’t you have something worthy to discuss?" Karan replied, “You don’t?"

Karan was particularly trolled for Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda’s episode. In the episode, Karan Johar was seen asking some questions that divided the audience. From quizzing when Vijay last had sex to asking if he would be interested in a threesome, many Twitter users said it seemed like he was on a mission to unearth Vijay’s sex life in this episode. People even slammed Karan for being “intrusive" and being super interested in Vijay’s sex life.

