Karan Johar Recalls Embarrassing Experience While Shooting For K3G in Egypt

Karan Johar is among one of the topmost directors of Bollywood. After making successful films like Kuch Kuch Hota hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and My name is Khan, he has recently donned the judge’s hat for the talent based reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh ki Shaan on Colors TV. Other two judges on the show are Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra.

Recently, on the show, Karan shared about an embarrassing moment that he experienced around 21 years ago in front of a Hollywood crew in a distant country.

Karan narrated an incident about how during the shooting for a song of his 2001 blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in Egypt, he had to answer nature’s call because of a stomach upset. The narration left everyone, including the other two judges in splits. Recently a promo has been shared from the sets of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. In the promo, Parineeti Chopra reminds Karan Johar of the story of Egypt by singing Suraj Hua Maddham, the very song the crew was shooting for.

He said, “We were shooting in Egypt for the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. There was a place where there were only limestone structures for hundred kilometres. There was no human civilization for miles. It was such a beautiful place that it felt like paradise with white sand and white limestone structure. I had an upset stomach on the morning of the shoot." He added that unable to control his loose motion, and with no washroom or loo being available anywhere nearby, he decided to relieve himself underneath a limestone structure.

He went on to say that while he was relieving himself, he heard a sound behind him and looked back to see a Hollywood crew was coming to the same place looking for the location along with some local Egyptian people, around 25 of them. All of them saw him in the act and were about to capture it on camera when he pleaded with them not to do so, saying that he was the director of the film.

While his tale left everyone in splits, Mithun Chakraborty pulled his leg further by saying that the crew must have been more shocked than he was. Karan replied by saying, “Of course. You have not seen what they saw". It was surely an embarrassing yet hilarious experience for Karan.

Hunarbaaz airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV.

