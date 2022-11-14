Home » News » Movies » Karan Johar Releases Disco Deewane 2.0 And There's a Big Surprise For Fans There

Karan Johar Releases Disco Deewane 2.0 And There's a Big Surprise For Fans There

KJo posted a dance video of their kids Yash and Roohi grooving to the Disco Deewane song from the film Student Of The Year.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 11:23 IST

Mumbai, India

The kids were seen copying the hook steps of the song that featured Varun Dhavan, Alia Bhatt, and Siddhart Malhotra in the film.
Popular filmmaker Karan Johar treated our IG feed and blessed us with some aww-worthy content. And if you haven’t seen it yet, don’t worry we are here to tell you more. KJo posted a dance video of their kids Yash and Roohi where they were seen grooving to Disco Deewane song from the film Student Of The Year.

The kids were seen copying the hook steps of the song that featured Varun Dhavan, Alia Bhatt, and Siddhart Malhotra in the film. While posting this on Instagram he wrote, “This is the third version of #discodeewane! Please take note Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani!"

To this, Vishal Dadlani, who sang this song, wrote, “Hahahahahaha, amazing!!! This is the very best one if you ask me!" While Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Awww."

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Neetu Kapoor, who is also Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law, wrote, “Awww." Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey also dropped red hearts in the comments section. The video has received over 5 lakh views and fans are loving the cuteness of KJo’s kids as usual.

On the work front, Karan Johar is preparing to direct his next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will star Alia, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. On Sunday, the director announced the film’s release date as April 28, 2023.

While sharing the news, he wrote, “My heart is filled with excitement and gratitude! Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releasing in cinemas near you on 28th April 2023." After 7 years, KJo is helming a film. His last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released in 2016.

first published: November 14, 2022, 11:23 IST
last updated: November 14, 2022, 11:23 IST

