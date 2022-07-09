Karan Johar Reveals Dream Cast for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Remake: 'Alia Bhatt Would Play Kajol's Role'

Karan Johar is quite the king of rapid fire. He isn’t just great at quizzing celebrities on his chat show, he is equally adept at answering rapid fire questions himself.

In an exclusive interaction with ETimes, the producer and chat show host answered every question thrown his way with absolute brutal honesty. Karan thinks he is a good ‘matchmaker’ and when asked how many matches he has made in Bollywood so far he surprised everyone by saying he has made six matches so far.

Advertisement

He also revealed that he enjoyed watching the web series Aspirants produced by The Viral Fever. “My favourite show of all time is F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Recently, I’ve loved a lot of shows but a show made by TVF called the ‘Aspirants’. Loved that!", he said.

But has he ever lied and regretted it? Karan said that it has happened many times. He also revealed that though he is more of a white liar, he has been caught many times in the past. “Lies never turn out well. You can’t fight the truth, the lies will come out. I mean, from small-small lies to white lies to bigger lies. I’m not a liar though. So, I’m more of a white liar when it comes to getting out. Like I’ve told people I’m in Delhi and they have seen me at a traffic signal two hours later. I’ve done that kind of thing. It has happened to me", he added.

When asked what kind of film he would make for his kids today he said, “I think kids are so much more evolved today that I would not just make it for them. I would just make a happy film because kids should be exposed to only happiness."

Finally when asked whom he would re-cast as the iconic trio of Rahul, Anjali and Tina in the remake of his famous romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan replied, “I would say Ranveer, Alia and Janhvi. Alia would play Kajol’s role, Janhvi would play the hottie role - Rani, from college and Ranveer would be Shah Rukh".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.