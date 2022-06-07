Karan Johar Reveals He Is a Fan Of Sai Pallavi; Netizens Ask 'Bollywood Debut For Her Soon?'

Sai Pallavi is a popular Telugu actress who will be next seen in Virata Parvam along with Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. Recently, the trailer of the film was released which left fans excited. However, among others, filmmaker Karan Johar is impressed with the trailer too.

Soon after the trailer was released, Rana Daggubati shared it on his Twitter handle. Karan Johar re-tweeted it and revealed that he is a great fan of Sai Pallavi. “This looks fantastic Rana!!!! Can’t wait to see it! Intense Raw and Rivetting!!! You are superb! And I am a huge @Sai_Pallavi92 fan!" he wrote. The actress also replied to Karan’s kind words and wrote, “You are very kind Sir I’m humbled Thank you so much."

However, this has left netizens wondering if Sai Pallavi is likely to sign a Bollywood project soon. “Pleasure sir for kind words about Sai Pallavi and why won’t you introduce Sai Pallavi in Bollywood?" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “I don’t think Sai appearing in pan India and Hindi films look far away now."

This is not the first time that Karan Johar has expressed his love for Sai Pallavi. Earlier, he also praised her for her movie Fidaa.

Meanwhile, talking about Virata Parvam, it is a love story set in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in the Telangana region in the 1990s. In the movie, Sai will be playing the role of a girl named Vennela who falls in love with a comrade named Ravanna (Rana Daggubati). It will hit theatres on June 17, 2022.

