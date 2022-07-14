Karan Johar Reveals KWK's Episode of Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Had Upset Rishi Kapoor

Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally returned with his controversial show ‘Koffee With Karan’. The first episode of the talk show featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt who talked about their personal lives in great detail and indulged in some harmless banter along the way. However, one particular episode from one of the previous seasons was most talked about among fans.

The episode in question had Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor gracing the couch where the duo made some contentious comments on Ranbir Kapoor. Both the actors hinted that Ranbir was unfaithful and that he should endorse a condom brand, among many other things. The brutal jibes that were targeted at the actor left everyone in shock.

Talking about the aftermath of that episode, Karan in a recent interview with IANS revealed that late actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir’s father was extremely upset to the extent that the director had to intervene. “Many times, it has happened that I had to step in to douse the fire after rapid-fire. I remember when Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone came to the show and spoke whatever they had to, Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor) was very upset. I had to step in to make things alright. I have shows banned and taken off air, which I felt terrible for," the director explained in great detail.

He further acknowledged that in order to evade any unwarranted controversy, there have been instances where the director edited out bits and pieces of celebrities’ confessions or any incendiary comments. Karan explained, “I have had times where I have actually edited comments made on the show by celebs before the telecast because I felt that it would land up in trouble. Many times actors have called me directly requesting to cut something that they have said as a slip of tongue. I have done this because for me relationships come before everything."

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is currently streaming at Hotstar. The next episode of the talk show that would release on Thursday will feature Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor as esteemed guests.

