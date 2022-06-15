Karan Johar Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Has Refused to Come On Koffee With Karan S7 Because...

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t want to come on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7! You read it right. The Brahmastra star believes that the consequences of his statement last for a long time. Filmmaker Karan Johar and the host of the celebrity chat show unveiled the same in his recent interaction with Film Companion. Karan shared that the reason for RK not joining the show is that Ranbir Kapoor believes that the consequences of his statement last for a long time.

The Kabhie Khushi Khabie Gham director opened up about the problems he faces in roping in stars for the show and how some of his good friends are afraid of speaking on the show. KJo also shared that stars are often worried about how their statements are perceived and interpreted and the repercussions of the same last very long. Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor, Karan said, “I am not coming on your show. He is like I have to pay the price for this for too long. Why should I do this to myself. He said, ‘I love you and I’ll meet you at your house and talk to you. You give me coffee at home. But please I am not coming for the show.’"

The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star also told the filmmaker that “Karan you can build public perception based on the performance on that couch."

The 5-year-old director also agreed that the entire idea of candour and candidness is changing as people have become more cautious about what they are saying on the couch. “Everyone is so like, ‘will you ask me about this’, ‘will you not ask me about this.’ Can you cut that out? I mean what happened to candour and I mean what happened to good old repartee and casual interview?" he maintained. He went on to add, “I mean I have got cricketers into trouble and I don’t even have anything to do with them yet I have even managed to do that."

Summarising that KWK was just a frivolous talk show where they are having rubbish conversations, Karan shaired, “It is what you call the quintessential arrangement – you may cringe but you will still binge."

